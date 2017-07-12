Accepting Guest Submissions Until 07/15/17

The Ink Owl

The deadline is fast approaching! You have 3 days to get your guest submission in to be featured on The Ink Owl!

Open to anyone and everyone who follows my blog or whoever comes across this randomly.

I would like submissions to contain an essence of fantasy as well as reflectthis prompt:

“Into the deep I plunge.”

Submission Guidelines

Submissions can be short stories, poetry, journal entries, or thoughts. Short stories, journal entries, and thoughts must be between 300 and 1700 words. Poem should have no more than 600 words. Submissions can be previously posted or written, you don’t have to write whole new pieces if you don’t want to.

**As a courtesy to my younger or more sensitive readers, please do not use graphic language or excessive profanity.**