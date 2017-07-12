Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Devereaux Frazier

tragedy befalls the hopeless
helpless hearts reign
over the silent desert
so bitterness bewilders
on the lonely path
the heat of oppression
strikes with senseless wrath
cold winds of depression
blows in from mouths
of disbelievers
what we have endured
is made up in our minds
when we bare scars
they say we gave them
when we show our blood
they say it’s fake
when we lie down forever
they say we wanted attention
shivers run so deep
from the burdens trapped in our heart
ours and only
ours
to keep
desolate memories
of people we once were
iconic flashes
of our own special blur
plague us for all eternity
and what God is there
to make it stop
I am more than breath and bones
but the chalk outline
hardly tells my tale
Devereaux Frazier is a Baltimorean poet and blogger dedicated to not just being aware, but active, as someone who suffers from Aspergers Syndrome. Published on Teen Ink, with four articles winning the Editors Choice Award, and Teen Ink’s October 2016 magazine edition featured my article “Less Than Human”. Literary Arts Review has featured some of my nature poetry. I’ve also been published four times on SpillWords, with my poem “Pleadings Against The Preposterous” being nominated for May Publication of the Month.
You can find Devereaux’s writing at: Creative Writing Of A Teenage Aspergian
Twitter @marylandpoet/Facebook Devereaux Frazier
I love “chalk outline hardly tells my tale”- very evocative!
I think this piece rocks. Planning on reblogging to Blood and Ink
