How I Drown-Jessica Boyles/Blood Into Ink

Blood Into Ink

The first wave was a sneaker

A rogue

Smacked my back and sent me flailing

Without warning

Without a chance to gasp

The second wave took its time

Built momentum

With a deep sucking inhalation

It engulfed me

One with its water wall it charged us forward

Carrying me with locomotive fury

Slammed my body

Limp kelp slapping sand

The third and fourth waves hit in immediate succession

No chance to breach the surface

Desperate panic as lungs cannot wait it out

Breathe in the chaos

Lungs laden with brine

After that

The weight of dread in my belly

Held me under all on its own