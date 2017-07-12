Scorched Earth

Strong emotion of any kind
was not viewed favorably when I was growing up
My mother
my grandmother
my aunts
my uncles
my cousins
my teachers
the parish priest
made clear to me
that I was
Too opinionated
Too smart
Too questioning
Too challenging
Too sarcastic
Too me
I would always sigh and think to myself
I was told not to be angry
about this
or that
or the other thing
The list of things that it was acceptable to be angry about
was a very short list
My whole childhood I was taught
that my anger
my rage
was a fearsome thing
that must be contained at all times
When it erupted
with teeth
and fire
in my adolescence
I was reminded again that it was to be subdued
wrestled back into its cage
kept under strict lock and key
I couldn’t quite decide if they thought I needed
an…
