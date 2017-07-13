Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: I am more than breath and bones!/Cherylene Nicholas

“I am more than breath and bones,” said the mistress to her lover

A married man but that did not bother her

She was in love and although he promised his heart to another

She hoped they would still be together

…………………………………………………………………………………….

“I could never leave my wife. She is my bread and butter,” said the shameless man to his lover

Little did he know that his mistress planned a show

And now his “bread and butter” would finally know

That her gold digging husband had to go

……………………………………………………………………….

As she hid in the mistress’s closet

Her heart was breaking and her eye lids failing

To hold back the tears

Because her ears now have confirmation of her fears

……………………………………………………………………….

She could not hear the truth anymore

And boldly emerged from the closet doors

Being a lady, she kept her dignity

And chose not to voice any profanity

………………………………………………………….

She paid the mistress for her information

And advised her husband

Of their immediate separation

………………………………………………………………………

“I am more than breath and bones. I’m your husband Mr. Jones.” said the man to his wife

“You should have thought of that before you lay on your back. Now we’re getting a divorce and that is that!” said his wife in a firm tone.

Her focus now turned on getting her lawyer on the phone.

Cherylene Nicholas is a School Administrator and Teacher. She created her very first blog LivingvsExisting.com where she writes poetry, health and wellness segments and enlightens her readers on other various topics. She is focused on self-development and self-improvement and is not afraid of sharing some of the life lessons she has learnt along the way. She is not afraid to try something new and keeps learning more and more about her talents every day.