Vulnerability (revisited)

It is a stretch
For me to
Reach out across
This shifting distance
This shaky ground
Hand extended
Toward you
It is a journey
Across a deep chasm
For me to say
Out loud
Even in a whisper
I need
I want
I do not like
To need
To want
To admit any
Vulnerability
Any Achilles heel
My rigid armor
My titanium shell
Shields
Isolates
Protects
Separates
To remain
In this self-imposed exile
Leaves me
At the bottom of
A well of loneliness
That no rope of any length
Can reach
My breathing
Is loud here
It echoes
The darkness is
A presence with
Texture here
But to emerge
Holding my bleeding heart
My naked soul exposed
Its edges fluttering
In this icy wind
Is a risk
That shakes me to the core
This is the rock
And the hard place
