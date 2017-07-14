My Grandmother’s Kitchen Table

I grew up with my divorced mother in my maternal grandmother’s very old New England farm house. The house had only been inhabited by generations of one previous family and still was assembled with wooden pegs when my grandparents bought it in the 1930s.

Elena Louisa Vecchione, or Helen, was true north for our large extended Italian American family. No one would have ever mistakenly called her a sweet little old lady but she loved me fiercely and valued family above all else. She showed her love with food and hospitality. She kept a second ancient refrigerator in the garage stocked full of homemade baked goods “just in case” someone stopped by. Fresh brewed coffee was always just moments away and she instilled in my cousins and I the strong belief that no one should ever feel unwelcome in our homes (unless they were selling something we didn’t want) and no one should ever leave hungry.

The social hub of my childhood home was the oddly shaped kitchen and its modest round table with its supply of flannel backed vinyl tablecloths that would remain until they cracked with age and use. Every night my mother would wash the dishes while I dried and she would ask me if I wanted to wipe the table down for her. Every night I would reply “No, I don’t want to wipe down the table, but I will.” I would then put out the items my mother—who did NOT wake gracefully would need for her customary morning breakfast of coffee with coffee mate and a bowl of dry Rice Crispies because milk made them “too loud” in the morning.

The kitchen table was the place that my grandmother and her four daughters would gather and talk and laugh and tell old family stories over countless cups of Maxwell House brewed in a Mister Coffee. It is where we had holiday dinners, a card table shoved awkwardly against it for the overflow, transformed with linen tablecloths and my mother’s lilac china now is displayed in place of honor in my own home. That table is where I did my homework, talked on our only telephone, learned about life and love and ruminated on full circles when I later found myself sitting there with my adult cousins drinking coffee while our children ran around the big house playing together.

The kitchen table was circled by four chairs. Purchased in the 1970s, they were tall backed wrought iron affairs with padded round seats covered in red embossed faux leather that would stick to our bare legs in the summer heat. The pattern from the seats would remain visible on my pale thighs for hours after I got up. Although four chairs seemed perfect for the small table, it would expand magically when my aunts or company stopped by. My grandmother would say to us, “There is always room for one more at a round table.”

I think of her now as I look at all of the amazing writers whose work is published on Brave and Reckless. Brave and Reckless has gradually and unconsciously become my version of my grandmother’s kitchen table. Everyone is welcome here—well, at least everyone who isn’t selling something I don’t want. I wish I could hand you a cup of coffee- I promise that Maxwell House has NEVER been served in my house- and a plate of my grandmother’s homemade cookies while we get acquainted. There were no strangers in my grandmother’s kitchen—just friends we hadn’t gotten to know well yet.

You are welcome here.

