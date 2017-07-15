(written in collaboration with the inimitable Lois E Linkens)
it is at night,
when the silence screams the loudest.
when the curtains are drawn,
and the candle snuffed –
the air is burnt,
with the orange glow
of the blackened wick.
a single star
in an empty sky,
a tiger’s eye
in the witching forest,
a lonely car
on the midnight highway.
in the daylight
the silence is shushed
its horns ground down
under the trampling of the day
it finds kindred spirits
lurking in the pauses
poised to pounce
between hither and yon
a rabid Chimera
intent on foiling its captors
it is at night,
when the silence grows its wings;
when it becomes
arms and fingers
that squeeze and squash,
leaving their purple stains
across my skin.
so tomorrow,
i’ll cover up –
for what does loneliness wear,
when it wants to make a friend?
in the daylight
I…
View original post 183 more words
6 thoughts on “A Conversation, Colored Lonely-Aurora Phoenix/Insights from “Inside” & Lois E. Linkens”
This is incredible work. Two great talents!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is incredible, isn’t it?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in awe, really. You ladies inspire me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder if it time for some time large collaborative piece similar to the Weyward Sisters on Blood Into Ink. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
I vote yes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
<3<3 We need a fabulous theme or prompt.
LikeLike