A Conversation, Colored Lonely-Aurora Phoenix/Insights from “Inside” & Lois E. Linkens

Insights from "Inside"

(written in collaboration with the inimitable Lois E Linkens)

it is at night,

when the silence screams the loudest.

when the curtains are drawn,

and the candle snuffed –

the air is burnt,

with the orange glow

of the blackened wick.

a single star

in an empty sky,

a tiger’s eye

in the witching forest,

a lonely car

on the midnight highway.

in the daylight

the silence is shushed

its horns ground down

under the trampling of the day

it finds kindred spirits

lurking in the pauses

poised to pounce

between hither and yon

a rabid Chimera

intent on foiling its captors

it is at night,

when the silence grows its wings;

when it becomes

arms and fingers

that squeeze and squash,

leaving their purple stains

across my skin.

so tomorrow,

i’ll cover up –

for what does loneliness wear,

when it wants to make a friend?

in the daylight

I…