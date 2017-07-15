GUEST BLOG: A.G. Diedericks, “The Library Bandit “

She’s the clandestine love child

of Plath and Poe

Where it is dark

Her words will glow

You’ll catch her on every

Library’s most wanted list;

Armed with a loaded lexicon

Her paper cuts plagiarists

Nuances ciphered in arcane;

She transfigures

into the Bibliophile’s Cocaine

A Bonnie liberated

from Clyde

Enslaved by her soul..

She struts like a wildfire

at the ball of a debutante

Oh, the devil knows

she’s no dilettante.

The pyrotechnics of her chaos

rendered the sun jaundiced

She surfs on tsunamis

and dances with tornados

Ravenous hurricanes hunt

to copyright her name.

She pays the poet

with liquidated journals

of Iridescent nightmares

& cremated reveries;

scattering her history

in depths of poetry.

Her misdemeanors articulates

in solitude;

Where she silences her Demons

Hush, it’s story time..

A martyr for literature;

She fights for that killer hook

that forces the page to turn..

For she’s the book