Something Wicked in the Clouds- Christine Ray/Brave and Reckless & S Francis/SailorPoet

Originally published on Sudden Denouement

Ever been cloudbusting?

We lay on our backs

in damp fragrant grass

Look up at the sky

to trace a dream that seems

Soft and fluffy

like cotton candy.

We point up at rabbits

and dragons in the mist

Discerning ghost ships in full sail

Moments so sweet kids swallow

Them in their first sugar-filled

Carnival step to torment parents

Filled with a need for one still moment

To spite the chaos. Life

Invent a new game from shadows

North winds blow in ominous clouds

We bust them up into Grimms

that twist into dark corners

Where Freud conjures out

Nightmares stripping bliss

Exposing naked fears

That freeze children in their place

We watch vaporous Hell Hounds

Chase fleeing maidens

Giant toads swallow koi

Release our Ids, wild and feral

Join the Wild Hunt

Chase the devil

Across the night sky

A hero or a demon

Determined by the color

of the rain that drips from

His wounds.

S Francis writes for SailorPoet