*
Ev’ry morning
I awake
in mourning
*
I still do
dream of you
and in my sleep
I hear you laugh
dream of you
I still do
*
I spied you perched
outside my window
pretty head cocked
black beak closed
I said your name
so you blinked
beady eyes
once for
yes
*
Does pain fade?
Or does it simply befriend us?
I can think of you now without
breaking down.
*
Somehow
absence becomes
tolerable
but still
unforgotten
*
3 thoughts on “Unforgotten-Kindra M. Austin”
Thank you so much, my friend. Much love to you. ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
As always, my pleasure and my honor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like the distance you’ve been able to maintain. Crisp and satisfying..
LikeLike