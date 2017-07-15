Unforgotten-Kindra M. Austin

Kindra M. Austin

*

Ev’ry morning

I awake

in mourning

*

I still do

dream of you

and in my sleep

I hear you laugh

dream of you

I still do

*

I spied you perched

outside my window

pretty head cocked

black beak closed

I said your name

so you blinked

beady eyes

once for

yes

*

Does pain fade?

Or does it simply befriend us?

I can think of you now without

breaking down.

*

Somehow

absence becomes

tolerable

but still

unforgotten

*

