Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: More than Breath and Bone/Rubani

It’s hard to keep going when I don’t feel comfortable within my own skin,

Every night I peel layer after layer only to end up where I began.

You slam your body against mine to show me you love me,

But even if I let you command my skeleton, my heart is not for sale.

I channel through all the conflicts desperately clutching onto my amygdala,

Yet somehow the usual stillness of the night becomes a raging war at aurora.

So don’t blame me when I weep after you’ve laid claim to my hollow husk,

The memories keep hauling me back to a chaotic state of flux.

Because I still think of him when the nightmares unravel their talons from me,

I can hear his whispers saying, “You are more than breath and bone to me.”​

I am a combination of many broken pieces glued together. My only escape are the words that help me survive. I’m Rubani, eccentric in every way possible.

You can find more of Rubani’s writing at eccentricdevil