Shhhhh
Put your hand
On my trembling heart
Listen into my silence
Midnight blue velvet
Reach into my stillness
Deeper than you have ever dared
Gently touch my silver waters
Undisturbed in eternal privacy
Your fingertip the first ripple
On crystalline surface
Shhhhh
Can you hear a murmur
A whisper
A sigh?
Quiet voice within me that softly rises
Singing an ancient song
Of longing
Of ache
Of homecoming
Shhhhh
Rest your head
Upon my breast
My skin warm silk
Beneath your cheek
Let your breath
Fall into step with mine
Closer than we have ever been
To peace on earth
All else falling away
There is only us
Drifting together on the edge
Of waking dream
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “Into My Stillness”
Beautiful…
Thank you Sangbad
