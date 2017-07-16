It is only in sleep
That she is fully visible
Able to be deciphered
In her unbuttoned
Unzipped state
His eyes are open
Moon’s captured light
Slanting across the expanse
Of touseled sheets
Softly reveals
Tender curve of her cheek
Her unclasped hand, childlike
Fingers brushing his shoulder
Her heart in the gentle rise
And fall of her night breath
Curves and edges
Defined by the play of
Moonlight and shadow
He cannot describe
What he feels
In this nocturnal moment
Studying her undisturbed
No words to describe the sight
Of her open, vulnerable
Beside him
Before the marauding daylight returns
Leaves its mark
3 thoughts on “Moonlight’s Magic”
I really like these first three lines,
“It is only in sleep
That she is fully visible
Able to be deciphered.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That time of night where masks slip away. . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes.
yes.