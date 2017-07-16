Moonlight’s Magic

It is only in sleep

That she is fully visible

Able to be deciphered

In her unbuttoned

Unzipped state

His eyes are open 

Moon’s captured light

Slanting across the expanse

Of touseled sheets

Softly reveals

Tender curve of her cheek

Her unclasped hand, childlike

Fingers brushing his shoulder

Her heart in the gentle rise

And fall of her night breath

Curves and edges

Defined by the play of

Moonlight and shadow

He cannot describe

What he feels

In this nocturnal moment

Studying her undisturbed

No words to describe the sight

Of her open, vulnerable

Beside him

Before the marauding daylight returns

Leaves its mark

