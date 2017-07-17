She realized that she
Would never win the award
For best supporting actress
Or performer in a guest role
She was assistant director
Sound technician
Vital to keeping the action moving
Letting the real talent shine
She was the unread
Name in the film’s credits
That rolled past after
The audience had left
A name on an unread page
Of a performance program
She had chosen this life
Perhaps unconsciously
But willingly
As a young girl-child
This anonymity
Vital for her survival
Depending on her ability
To disappear into the wall paper
Like a chameleon
As she aged it was easy
Comforting even
To stay out of attention’s
Unflinching center
She became
Minister’s girlfriend
Center administrator
Mother of two
Always called upon to
Make others shine
Support their important work
Facilitate their dreams
To write now
To let others
Read her words
Claim her voice
Seemed the most selfish
Most revolutionary act
She had ever engaged in
To bravely shout
Not just whisper
I am here
I feel
I burn
I matter
Was to enter uncharted territory
Which might require
Demand
That she rethink the plotline
Rewrite the script of her life
And finally cast herself
In the leading role
6 thoughts on “Center Stage Revisited”
Wow….so much good imagery. I love these concepts.
Its funny- I didn’t realize until rereading it today how much of myself it really reveals. It was inspired by Sara Bareilles She Used to Be Mine which I love and kind of breaks my heart a little
Scary as fuck to take center stage. You do so fabulously!
I am always very ambivalent about it still
I hear you absolutely! My putting myself first muscles are pretty weak
