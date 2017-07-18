Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: I am more than breath and bones/Dorian

I am more than breath and bones

that only walks this earthly realm

I am the spirit of ancients

infinite being experiencing life

traveling only in my mind

across the river of eternity,

I am here to learn, to love

to make myself feel

what otherwise i can not.

I am here to know limits

to find out what it means to be alive

I am only a speck of dust

in this body of breath and bones

an insignificant moment

of my everlasting life.

I am only here in my thoughts

multidimensional being

dreaming

life within a life.