Mirror Images (revisited)

My reflection

and I

do not behave

the way

mirror images

should

We do not

face each other

one of us

safely contained

in liquid silver pool

Instead

we stand

shoulder to shoulder

in an empty room

we do not

touch

Gazing

in opposite directions

studiously avoiding

eye contact

Neither of us

ready to face

our

emotional

physical

nakedness

Reluctant

unwilling

witnesses

to raw

vulnerability

Unprepared

to acknowledge our hearts

are

secretly

needful things

Islands

floating in space

we look at the bare white walls

of this stark prison

of our own design

Not able

to see

each other

to recognize

each other

Unable to offer

solace

comfort

in these long

aching nights

