Soul Rape-Aurora Phoenix/Blood Into Ink

naked and shackled
she is penned to the page
she clutches tattered
vestiges of dignity
shredded
she fails to cover herself
or fend off
the vicious stripping
of her privacy
with each heinous
thrust of pointed nibs
they anoint themselves
absolved of depravity
in her proclaimed guilt
“Isn’t it true
you were wearing
your naivete
cut down to there?”
they berate her
in rhythmic assaults
“we know you
strutted around in
your belief
in human goodness”
they pound into her
bruised and battered
“we have pictures
of your giving nature
skin-tight, slit
to the moon”
they leer, animalistic
hiss and sneer
“we have witnesses
who will testify
you trusted
much too loosely
whore”
they exhaust themselves
emptying poison
into her limp vessel
as with all
who become their prey
she falls silent
convinced any fight
provokes further violations
she closes her mind
shutters shattered psyche
while they chuckle
grin…
