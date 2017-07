Sappho wrote that words

We leave unspoken

Will be wept

If this is true

Soliloquies must rest like

Sugar undissolved on my tongue

I am grateful for the increasing days

The sun comes out

But melancholy is still

An aquamarine tide

That can wash over me

Unexpectedly

Flooding my banks

Piercing my sea walls

Reminding me

Of how deeply human I am

And of the delicacy

The fragility

Of this woman’s heart

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved