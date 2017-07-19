This fever-dream mash up was inspired by American Gods and Anthony “Grumpy” Gorman’s beautiful poem Muerte. I may owe Anthony an apology.

She brings black roses and moonlight

fireflies like stars in her sky

bare feet caress the dewy ground

night blooming jasmine

reaching up to brush her opal skin

she is a casualty of time

forgotten midnight goddess slipped from her stem

name no long invoked reverently on devout lips

her followers reduced to the night creatures who fly

above or trail at her feet

she shakes her head sadly at the sorry state of affairs

old ways replaced by franchised faith

found on the televisions

drive-up chapels where Elvis impersonators

will listen to sins and dole out

penance under neon lights for just a small tithe

yes, of course we take credit cards here

they say you are what you worship

bemused she journeys on and wonders

what humanity prays for in their concrete fortresses

and asphalt forests