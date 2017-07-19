This fever-dream mash up was inspired by American Gods and Anthony “Grumpy” Gorman’s beautiful poem Muerte. I may owe Anthony an apology.
She brings black roses and moonlight
fireflies like stars in her sky
bare feet caress the dewy ground
night blooming jasmine
reaching up to brush her opal skin
she is a casualty of time
forgotten midnight goddess slipped from her stem
name no long invoked reverently on devout lips
her followers reduced to the night creatures who fly
above or trail at her feet
she shakes her head sadly at the sorry state of affairs
old ways replaced by franchised faith
found on the televisions
drive-up chapels where Elvis impersonators
will listen to sins and dole out
penance under neon lights for just a small tithe
yes, of course we take credit cards here
they say you are what you worship
bemused she journeys on and wonders
what humanity prays for in their concrete fortresses
and asphalt forests