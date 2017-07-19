We line up the edges

of our frayed hearts

Thread a sharp needle

with silken thread

Spun from fragile hopes

New found trust

Dreams

Private smiles

Midnight whispers

Passionate kisses

We sew slowly

Carefully

Small, neat stitches

Smoothing wrinkles

from our fabric

Ensuring fit

Checking for gaps

Puckering

Going back once or twice

to unsew missteps

Correcting as necessary

before finishing a smooth seam

Step back

Admire our handiwork

We have created

Something fresh

Something new

To wrap ourselves up in

on cold nights

Tough enough to shelter us

in a storm

A thing of beauty

made from torn edges

and bruised flesh

A new whole

more than the sum of its parts

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved