Swimming hard against the current

running barefoot in wet sand

legs straining

aching

moving

always moving

afraid to stop

to breathe

What demons will catch up with me

grasp my shoulder roughly

with taloned claws

if I chance a rest?

Is the real danger

true threat

from without

or within?

Pangs of melancholy like sleet on exposed skin

descend quickly when I invite silence

invite stillness

Clutch my heart with empty hands

try to protect the delicate tissue

from stabbing pain

of senseless longing

for a past I never had

future selves I will not be

