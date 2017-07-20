Swimming hard against the current
running barefoot in wet sand
legs straining
aching
moving
always moving
afraid to stop
to breathe
What demons will catch up with me
grasp my shoulder roughly
with taloned claws
if I chance a rest?
Is the real danger
true threat
from without
or within?
Pangs of melancholy like sleet on exposed skin
descend quickly when I invite silence
invite stillness
Clutch my heart with empty hands
try to protect the delicate tissue
from stabbing pain
of senseless longing
for a past I never had
future selves I will not be
