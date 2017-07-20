Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Room with a View/Benjamin Goodrich

The bright morning sun breaks through the window.
I rise from my slumber rubbing my eyes.
I look out and watch a bird as it flies.
Grabbing my camera, I snap a photo.
Beautiful avis perched in a willow.
From my hospital bed, I yearn to rise.
With every attempt the nurses chastise,
“You’re too weak to go out in the meadow.”
My spirit is struggling to break free.
I strive to keep my mind from stagnating.
My lonely heart yearns for a companion.
I am more than the bones in my body.
I am more than the air I am breathing.
Heart, mind, and spirit are my foundation.
Benjamin Goodrich is a writer who is an engineer in his spare time. He attended Broome Community College, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, and served in the United States Navy before earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree at Geneva College. Through his blog “Vox Humbug,” he is honing his skill as a writer of poetry, essays, and stories. Benjamin currently resides with his wife Susan in Vestal, New York.
You can read more of Benjamin’s writing at Vox Humbug