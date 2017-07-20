Can You Write the World’s Shortest Poem?

Go Dog Go Café

We have had a couple of in depth poetry discussions over the last couple of weeks and a big thank you for taking part in the conversations. Today I thought I would bring a lighter air and a bit of fun to the Café and have a little poetry competition.

Earlier this week I had been doing some reading and came across what is claimed to be the world’s shortest poem. It is titled, Lines on the Antiquity of Microbes, or Fleas as it is more commonly known. The poem is a couplet written by Strickland Gillilan.

Adam

Had e’m

Ogden Nash wrote a poem in a similar vein called Further Reflections on Parsley.

Parsley

Is Gharsley

In 1975 boxer Muhammed Ali was giving a speech at Harvard University and discussing poetry on stage with journalist George Plimpton. When asked for the shortest poem of all time, Plimpton recited “Fleas”…