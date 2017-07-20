Eulogy for a Friend (revisited)

Your death taught me
at far too young an age
the legacy left behind for survivors
of suicide
I was more than a little in love
with your beautiful cheekbones
I could spend an entire class
studying your elegant hands
I felt that you were a kindred spirit
always outwardly so strong,
so cool
so remote
so protective of the vulnerability
that I could sense
below your surface
I tried to reach out to you
after you lost him
to the self-inflicted wounds
but my voice must have sounded
like a whisper
in a hurricane
Even after all these years
I am so very sorry
that we were not enough
to call you back from the abyss
