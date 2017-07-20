Thinking today of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell and Robin Williams and all of those whose lives have been lost to depression and suicide but did not make the headlines or the social media news feeds. I have walked in your shoes. I have put my leg over the bridge, stood at the open 13th story window and considered walking out, have thought I was nothing, thought that others would be better off without me. Those are the lies depression tells us. You mattered. You are missed.
the suicide note
she did not leave
left a faint imprint
on the wooden table
where they would sit and talk
over cups of milky coffee
the suicide note
she did not leave
rang like silence in his ears
the suicide note
she did not leave
burned itself onto his retinas
he feared the afterimage
was permanent
the suicide note
she did not leave
did not list
13 reasons why
he understood only
that the starless darkness
that she had been
floating in for so very long
had become so thick
so viscous
so acidic
that it had eaten all light
and she could no longer see
how he glowed
whenever she was near
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
10 thoughts on “Unwritten”
Thank you for writing this. I hope more and more people can read this and gain strength to motor on ahead and not give up hope.
It is heartbreaking to lose someone you love to suicide, knowing that they left feeling like the pain would never end, that the sun would never shine again
Well said!
❤
Thank you! An important message for sure ❤️
❤
Reblogged this on J-Dubs Grin and Bear It and commented:
Sharing a most important message with you today dear lovelies. Not just during the month of May. This is an every day remembrance. I hope you are as moved as I was by these words.
Thank you for the reblog and for helping to lessen the isolation.
I am going to reblog this on mine as well. I have suffered from depression all my life. I’ve come close to suicide more times than I care to think. People I’ve known have committed or attempted suicide. Suicide is the ultimate expression of despair, the loss of all hope. It is almost always rooted in depression and that is a terrible battle to fight.
Depression and I have been acquainted since I was 12. I am grateful to still be breathing but I know that despair and my heart bleeds every time a brother or a sister loses the battle.
