My words

My blood

My bones

My tears

My pain

My joy

My heart

My soul

You may steal

My words

Borrow

My sentences

Appropriate

My verse

But my

Fingerprints

Have marked them

They are woven

Like strands of my DNA

The essence of who I am

Rings true

You will not

Steal my voice

You shall not

Steal my truth

Forces far more powerful

Far more fierce

Than you

Have tried to silence me

And still I stand