My words
My blood
My bones
My tears
My pain
My joy
My heart
My soul
You may steal
My words
Borrow
My sentences
Appropriate
My verse
But my
Fingerprints
Have marked them
They are woven
Like strands of my DNA
The essence of who I am
Rings true
You will not
Steal my voice
You shall not
Steal my truth
Forces far more powerful
Far more fierce
Than you
Have tried to silence me
And still I stand
9 thoughts on “My Truth”
Oh, I love this!
I’ve had words stolen and it’s amazing how much it stings. Even though they’re just words.
I love how you made it clear that no one will ever steal your voice.
Let’s just saying that maintaining my voice, my truth, my authenticity is very, very important to me.
Someone steal from you?
I wrote this for Nicole a couple of months ago when someone plagiarized her. I might have gone a little mama bear. . .
Yeah I remember now 😊
Rawr.
Thank you my friend
You are welcome, Warrioress!
❤
