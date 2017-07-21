My Truth

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , , , ,

My words

My blood

My bones

My tears

My pain

My joy

My heart

My soul

 

You may steal

My words

Borrow

My sentences

Appropriate

My verse

But my

Fingerprints

Have marked them

They are woven

Like strands of my DNA

The essence of who I am

Rings true

You will not

Steal my voice

You shall not

Steal my truth

Forces far more powerful

Far more fierce

Than you

Have tried to silence me

And still I stand

 

9 thoughts on “My Truth

  1. Oh, I love this!

    I’ve had words stolen and it’s amazing how much it stings. Even though they’re just words.

    I love how you made it clear that no one will ever steal your voice.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s