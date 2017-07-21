‘This umbrella tires of holding up the rain’-S. Francis/SailorPoet

sailorpoet

This umbrella tires of holding up the rain

Her water proof nylon grown thin, ribs

Starting to bend to the wind. A tired

Whisper: “let the rain drench you.”

Wind blown sideways, like the sky

Asking for directions, falling

To earth looking for suture to heal

Us: our stars and their stories.

This umbrella tires of holding up the rain.

It beseeches me to close it and look up

At the patterns raindrops make falling

Like a web of stars torn apart,

Looking for a new storyteller

To mix the tonic God pours down on us.

“Wrap your arms around me,” she says,

“Let the story fall on its own.”

Umbrella, I tire of holding back rain.

Open me up and let me catch it.

This mystery falling I can no longer solve,

So choose, instead, to break the patterns

Allowing the water to resolve its story

In rivers tumbling…