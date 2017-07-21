You ask why
as if there is some answer
that would satisfy us
that could make us nod our heads
in collective agreement
Yes, we would say wisely
he should have taken his life
Yes, she deserved to be a statistic
Ask instead how much pain a human being
must be in
to choose dying
over existing?
Ask how low self-worth can sink
to sincerely believe that
wives
husbands
children
parents
siblings
best friends
would be better off without him?
How dark and poisoned
must the air surrounding her become
to choose to stop breathing?
I have stood at the edge of the abyss
weary to my very bones
helpless
hopeless
trapped so deep and alone in my own head
that I did not believe that I would ever be able to free myself
from the sticky black tar that filled my lungs
filled my thoughts
hell on earth
I do not need to ask why
There is piercing ache in my soul
that another sister
another brother
another life
has been lost
no memorials for me to lay a wreath
no candles to light
no hands to hold
in this nameless war
