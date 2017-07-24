I Am A Run On Sentence (revisited)

I am a run on sentence

Too many ideas

Ping pong in my head

Too many fragments of me

Run amok

Across the page of my life

No patience with punctuation

No place left to pause for breath

Hurtling

Always hurtling

Onward

Through space

Through time

Afraid to stop too long

To rest

Hesitant to contemplate

Each phrase on its own

In its weighty separateness

Wary of pausing

To consider

Meaning

Context

Direction

Implication

Reluctant to allow

Each element

Of my sentence

To just sit

For a moment

And breathe. . .