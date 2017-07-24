I am a run on sentence
Too many ideas
Ping pong in my head
Too many fragments of me
Run amok
Across the page of my life
No patience with punctuation
No place left to pause for breath
Hurtling
Always hurtling
Onward
Through space
Through time
Afraid to stop too long
To rest
Hesitant to contemplate
Each phrase on its own
In its weighty separateness
Wary of pausing
To consider
Meaning
Context
Direction
Implication
Reluctant to allow
Each element
Of my sentence
To just sit
For a moment
And breathe. . .
One thought on “I Am A Run On Sentence (revisited)”
Reblogged this on The Phoenix Rises.
LikeLike