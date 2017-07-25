Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: More Than Breath and Bones/Dom

I am more than a late night call… because you are finished being a liar. And you are … when you spent the day avoiding my attempts to call you… let me guess, you had to charge your phone?

I am worth so much more than your half ass loving dammit… and I do not fear being alone… I am more than your options… maybe that was me before, but I have evolved you see. I have grown. From the deepest, saddest and darkest nook of the valley I have flown…

I am more than breath and bones…

Because if that was all that I was… It would not suffice…

So treat me accordingly, as royalty, not as your vice…

I have been battered and bruised….

Look at my body… It’s scarred… and over-used

So I am done being nice…

I am more…

I am more than the days I sat crying behind a slammed door…

I am more than lying in a wet spot in the bed… way more than being treated like your whore…

I no longer dwell in the bed of a soulless man, bow down…as you address me properly on my throne…

My soul is golden, despite her mistakes…

I am more than breath and bones

Dom is a single mother or two, a breast cancer survivor, and an overall badass. She has been writing her whole life but got into the blogging world in April 2017. You can read more of her writing at BOLD, BEAT… &NIPLESS