Interview with Christine Ray Writer, Blogger, Poet, and Barista from the Go Dog Go Cafe #amwriting #interview #nonfiction

Go Dog Go Café

Welcome to another Tuesday edition of my interviews series. Today I have another new interview for you, another talented writer, poet, and a Go Do Go Cafe Barista, Christine Ray.

I hope you love her blog I have found it fascinating. You can check out some of Christine’s wonderful writingon the topics of Poetry, Erotica, Spoken Word, and for you new bloggers out there, B & R Advice for New Bloggers.

Before we go any further, I need to introduce Christine’s blog as a whole, it’s called: Brave and Reckless.

1. Please Tell Us About Yourself, Christine?

My name is Christine Ray and I’m from Havertown, Pennsylvania (outside of Philadelphia).I blog at Brave and Reckless. I feel as if sometimes I should call myself the ‘accidental blogger!’ I came to the WordPress blog site to make one piece of writing accessible called: What…