I am no girl
I am a woman
Darkness entwined
With light
Complete
Content
On my own
Willing to share myself
With you
Only
When it suits me
I will meet your gaze
Unabashed
Bold
Knowing
But you will sense
A faraway look
In my eyes
Where constellations dance
And oceans swell
I dance alone
In moonlight
Music thrums in my veins
Eyes closed
Arms moving sinuously
My hips sway
Lost in the beat
You may join me
If you wish
But I lead
I am deep
Rich
Red wine
Taste of blackberry
Plum
On my lips
Leave you wanting
More
Always more
You will not soon
Forget my kiss
Or the touch
Of my hand
Lazily caressing
Your skin
My agile fingers
Entwined in your hair
Drawing you closer
My lips
At your throat
Your body will whisper
Its secrets to me
I will be
The taste
Your mouth
Continues
To crave
The aroma of
Lavender
Sandalwood
Clary Sage
That lingers
On your sheets
Ghost of a touch
Down your spine
The memory
That makes you
Bite your lip
Long
After
I go
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
6 thoughts on “Dangerous Woman (Revisited)”
Beautifully written!
Thank you so much!
Dangerous is in the eye of the beholder 🙂 So yes, she is dangerous. Great job 🙂
Thank you.
Oh wow.
Thank you Sarah!
