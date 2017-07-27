Jazz In the Wee Hours

3 am

Up again

The house is still

Soft jazz keeps

Me company

While I write

Words of poetry

 

Very faintly

I start to hear

A hidden drum beat

In the music

It is low, subtle

Rat-a-tat-tat

Rat-a-tat-tat

 

It is a heart beat

Hypnotic

Rhythmic

The night now alive

The beat pulls at

My consciousness

 

Brings me closer

To the speaker

Starts to thrum

In my blood

I am entranced

Enchanted

Fascinated

 

Who is this musician

Who has stolen stealthily

In these wee hours

And seduced me

With this clandestine

Percussive beat?

