Recklessly She Declared Truth

Thank you Davy D at the Go Dog Go Cafe for this morning’s inspiration
recklessly she looked deeply inside
saw fire and ice in her heart
smelled iron and cooper in her blood
felt moon and ocean tides tug her soul
knew the hum of words
crawling under skin
burning to escape
knew herself a poet
the short shortsightedness of self-declared authorities
who believed themselves arbitrators anointed from above
be damned
she knew they did not have the wisdom
the clarity
the passion
to judge
all that she was
truth would be hers alone to reveal
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray
