Recklessly She Declared Truth

Thank you Davy D at the Go Dog Go Cafe for this morning’s inspiration

recklessly she looked deeply inside

saw fire and ice in her heart

smelled iron and cooper in her blood

felt moon and ocean tides tug her soul

knew the hum of words

crawling under skin

burning to escape

knew herself a poet

the short shortsightedness of self-declared authorities

who believed themselves arbitrators anointed from above

be damned

she knew they did not have the wisdom

the clarity

the passion

to judge

all that she was

truth would be hers alone to reveal

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray