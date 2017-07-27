Shield Maiden Collaboration: The Burning Bed

So proud to have created this with my Shield Maiden sisters Kindra M. Austin, Dom, Aurora Phoenix and 1Wise-Woman. Words have power.
1WiseWoman:
memories float about like smoke from a raging wildfire
unsure if I should run or hide
a conflicting desire to hold on and release
breathe in, breathe out
shaking, quaking
I need them to stay
I need them to go
Aurora Phoenix:
chafing of my bondage
sparked a rope burn
it smoldered inside me
tonguing greedily upon my soul
it fed on the fuel of my fears
igniting red-orange on my flesh
licking with scarlet-steel flames
through the cracked parchment
shell of my skin
Dom:
I think I am supposed to hate this encounter… possibly hate it and me enough to love it.
I don’t know if I need it to stop… or if I just need to see where it will go… the pain is so parallel to my pleasure…
Yet all that I feel is the heat from this burning bed… it’s hot like fire as my…
