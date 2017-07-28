A Room So Still and Quiet It Hurts: A Collaboration of Warriors

I have been blessed to participate in several large collaborative pieces. I am always in awe of the talent, generosity and humanity the writers who participate in these display. This was a particular labor of love for me and I cannot thank the writers who agreed to participate enough.
In memory of Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell and all that wrestle with the demon of depression and have walked too close to the edge of the abyss.
In a room so still and silent
That it hurts
Stark white walls
Razor sharp edges
Etch my soul
Draw blood
That drips slowly
soundlessly
From my mouth
I am trapped
Like a fly in amber
Time stands still
The air is thick
Holds me motionless
In this prison cell
I feel vibration
A silent scream building
From my depths
Barricaded, her aura stifles
in the quiet.
Walls closing in, silence
penetrating.
Her mind internally
burning, blistering.
His voice a faint echo,
worlds away.
I tell them they’re lying,
The monsters that cling
To the lobes and whorls
Of my ears.
They laugh and go on.
I pull the covers up
To my chin and let…
View original post 1,223 more words