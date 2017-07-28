My hands clasp yours
Our warm palms
Pressed together
Fingers entwined
My eyes say
I dare you
You call my bluff
Pressing me back
Into the wall
With your body
Holding me in your thrall
Your mouth
Hovers above mine
I inhale
Your sweet breath
You enjoy teasing
Me like this
Staying just out
Of my mouth’s reach
Just when I think
The tension
The waiting
Has become too much
You lean into me
Suddenly
With your beautiful
Beautiful mouth
Full lips slightly open
All teasing tongue
And nibbling teeth
And show me
What it truly means
To be
Kissed
8 thoughts on “To be Kissed”
What passion! :-* ❤
Thank you!
Omg so fucking sensual…grrrrrr
I’m glad you approve
Wow…so intense..
Not a bad thing. . .
That was erotic yet elegant. Well done!
What a lovely thing to say– thank you!
