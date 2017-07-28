To be Kissed

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , ,

My hands clasp yours

Our warm palms

Pressed together

Fingers entwined

 

My eyes say

I dare you

You call my bluff

 

Pressing me back

Into the wall

With your body

Holding me in your thrall

 

Your mouth

Hovers above mine

I inhale

Your sweet breath

 

You enjoy teasing

Me like this

Staying just out

Of my mouth’s reach

 

Just when I think

The tension

The waiting

Has become too much

 

You lean into me

Suddenly

With your beautiful

Beautiful mouth

 

Full lips slightly open

All teasing tongue

And nibbling teeth

 

And show me

What it truly means

To be

Kissed

8 thoughts on “To be Kissed

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s