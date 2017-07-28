some days i am new-born dove

fragile

wild eyed

unprepared

wet, delicate wings untested

trembling heart beating rapidly

as i teeter at the edge of the nest

dangerously close

to oblivion

other days I am dragon

ancient

patient

jaded by the humanity before me

thick scales offering impenetrable protection

of guarded soul

fire rumbling in my belly

coiled lightening waiting to strike

at the first sign of danger

despite deceptive calm appearance

ready to protect my dragonets

my territory

roar my rage

a challenge fierce enough to split the heavens

