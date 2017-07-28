some days i am new-born dove
fragile
wild eyed
unprepared
wet, delicate wings untested
trembling heart beating rapidly
as i teeter at the edge of the nest
dangerously close
to oblivion
other days I am dragon
ancient
patient
jaded by the humanity before me
thick scales offering impenetrable protection
of guarded soul
fire rumbling in my belly
coiled lightening waiting to strike
at the first sign of danger
despite deceptive calm appearance
ready to protect my dragonets
my territory
roar my rage
a challenge fierce enough to split the heavens
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
Love the cascade of words.
Thank you!
