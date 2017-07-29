Someone asked me this week whether I was actively involved with the WordPress community and whether it had positively impacted me. I didn’t hesitate at all in answering the question: the WordPress community isn’t why I initially I came here, but it is absolutely why I stay. I have found many things in the WordPress community that I didn’t even know I needed– amazing and generous mentors, favorite writing partners, and a group of talented writers who awe me, push me to be a better writer and provide an endless source of inspiration. I have found my tribe— other writers who have walked where I have walked, felt what I have felt and do not judge me, but accept me in my fullness. They have encouraged me daily to be brave, to be loud, to be me.
I have been incredibly fortunate to be involved with several amazing writing collectives since my arrival here at WordPress and to have had the opportunity to network with writers whose work I admire and respect. This week alone I was able to be involved in two collaborative projects that I am deeply proud of: The Burning Bed and A Room So Still and Quiet It Hurts. The quality of the writing is outstanding—the quality of the souls and hearts of the writers involved even more so.
I have had the room in the WP Community to be human, make mistakes, stumble, grow, get up again, brush myself off, begin to make amends, and try again. For a control freak who feels like she has to be perfect all the time, superhuman all the time, this is a greater gift than you can possibly imagine.
I am filled this week with gratitude for the community and the opportunities that WordPress has offered me. This has become a home where I can write, love, learn, laugh, mourn, be reborn and nurture. This is why I stay on WordPress.
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
5 thoughts on “Finding Home”
“I have had the room in the WP Community to be human, make mistakes, stumble, grow, begin to make amends, get up again, brush myself off and try again. For a control freak who feels like she has to be perfect all the time, superhuman all the time, this is a greater gift than you can possibly imagine.”
True.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, you are wise in the ways of control freaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We love you too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand how fortunate I am to have this platform and this opportunity.
LikeLiked by 1 person