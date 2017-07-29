Warrior Women Anthem-Aurora Phoenix & Kindra M. Austin

It is my honor to walk among Warriors. My sisters Aurora Phoenix and Kindra M. Austin left me in awe.
(A collaborative celebration of Warrior Sisterhood between Aurora Phoenix and Kindra M. Austin)
Yes, I know my place—
And it’s not in the shadows of darkened corners,
Slumped over and bleeding, weeping.
It’s not in the kitchen, barefoot and pregnant or otherwise.
It’s not in the hospital having bones reset, or split lips stitched.
Yes, I know my place—
Push me down, drag me out,
And I will get up on my two feet
Because my place is to stand among my Warrior Sisters
I have been out of place
cowering, confused by calamities
conforming, if only for moments
to lessened expectations
I have been out of place
biting my lip
silencing caustic retorts
eviscerating commentary
on the lot I was caste
I have been out of place
head shamefully bowed
hiding my brilliant plumage
muffling scintillating wit
lest I overstep, overshadow
narrowly defined confines
Shed used skin—toss…
