Warrior Women Anthem-Aurora Phoenix & Kindra M. Austin

It is my honor to walk among Warriors. My sisters Aurora Phoenix and Kindra M. Austin left me in awe.

Blood Into Ink

(A collaborative celebration of Warrior Sisterhood between Aurora Phoenix and Kindra M. Austin)

Yes, I know my place—

And it’s not in the shadows of darkened corners,

Slumped over and bleeding, weeping.

It’s not in the kitchen, barefoot and pregnant or otherwise.

It’s not in the hospital having bones reset, or split lips stitched.

Yes, I know my place—

Push me down, drag me out,

And I will get up on my two feet

Because my place is to stand among my Warrior Sisters

 

I have been out of place

cowering, confused by calamities

conforming, if only for moments

to lessened expectations

I have been out of place

biting my lip

silencing caustic retorts

eviscerating commentary

on the lot I was caste

I have been out of place

head shamefully bowed

hiding my brilliant plumage

muffling scintillating wit

lest I overstep, overshadow

narrowly defined confines

 

Shed used skin—toss…

