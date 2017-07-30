You feel

Impossibly distant

Elusive

Like the receding tide

Like chasing

Sand castles

Before they are reclaimed

By rushing waters

Our connection

Has become

Reduced to

Collisions in the dark

That throw us

Off balance

Knees

And hearts

Left aching

I have been

Studying the language

Of oceans

Gazing out

At the horizon

Until the

Sea blurred

Before my eyes

I try to read

The omens

Throw the bones

In the crashing

Waves

Play of light

Rippling on the water

The surf whispers

Over and over

To me that

You are gone

The current has

Carried you

Far beyond my reach

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved