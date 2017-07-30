LAST CALL: Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge Deadline: July 31, 2017

There is still time to submit to Brave and Reckless’ Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge.

Guidelines

Writing Prompt- Blood Into Ink

Using the writing prompt above, write a 100 to 800 word original, previously unpublished piece that integrates the writing prompt . It can be poetry, prose, short fiction or even essay. The prompt can be used as the title, you can use the phrase intact, or break it up however you want within the written piece. Pick out an image to go with your submission Write a brief biography Send the following to christine.e.ray@gmail.com by midnight on Monday, July 31, 2017 (before 4 am EST on Tuesday, August 1st is fine): Your original piece

suggested image

brief biography

link to where you post your writing (blog, Facebook page, Instagram, etc.) Submissions will be judged by me and at least one guest judge. If you are interested in being a guest judge for this challenge, let me know. I will publish all submissions on Brave and Reckless as long as they are appropriate and you are welcome to reblog once they have been published on Brave and Reckless . They will also get a plug on Brave and Reckless‘ Twitter and Facebook pages. With the approval of the other Blood Into Ink curators, relevant submissions may also be published on Blood Into Ink. All participants are strongly encouraged to reblog the winning submission to their own blog.

Please feel free reblog and post this challenge invitation on social media

This is a challenge near and dear to my heart. I look forward to reading your submissions.