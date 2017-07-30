Quiet Desperation

Introducing John W. Leyes

Darkness of His Dreams

Quiet desperation
Pressing down
Weighing on shoulders
Spirit cramping, muscle crushing
Promises of rewards
That may never come.

Working to survive,
Not to flourish,
Working for a future
You may not live to see.
Earn money to buy things
You were told could fill the voids.

Kept too busy by bourgeoisie billionaire banker masters
To even think.
For yourself,
About yourself,
To know what happiness truly is,
And what it requires.

6/28-7/2/17

