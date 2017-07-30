Darkness of His Dreams

Quiet desperation

Pressing down

Weighing on shoulders

Spirit cramping, muscle crushing

Promises of rewards

That may never come.

Working to survive,

Not to flourish,

Working for a future

You may not live to see.

Earn money to buy things

You were told could fill the voids.

Kept too busy by bourgeoisie billionaire banker masters

To even think.

For yourself,

About yourself,

To know what happiness truly is,

And what it requires.

6/28-7/2/17