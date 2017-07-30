My quiet stretches out
like a web of shadow
words unsaid
black diamonds
that glitter on delicate strands of moonlight
that shine through frosted windows
I kneel
naked
vulnerable
in the shade cast by candle flame
I am undone
brought low
I have no language
to express need
no words
to beg for comfort
only silent tears
averted eyes
aching heart
weary head
clenched fists
to hide the shaking
Have you learned me
enough
to understand
that tonight
the first move in yours to make
that you must be the strong one?
