Jigsaw Puzzle Reimagined Take 2

Glimpses of me

in the mist

shift like a kaleidoscope

before I retreat

into shadow

My constant motion

never allowing

panoramic images

to be revealed

You see only

disconnected

disjointed

fragments

Each its own truth

lacking cohesion

Multiple jigsaw puzzle

versions of me

packed into a single box

Shaken violently

thoughtlessly

callously

contents tossed high into the air

left to fall where they might

leaving me to

glean new patterns

soothsayer reading the bones

Who am I now?

Calm, nurturing earth mother

Teasing big sister

Boon companion and friend

Dark dangerous woman singing her siren song

Deepest soul mate

Vulnerable woman-child

with the trembling, bleeding heart

huddled in the corner

afraid to move in any direction?

Am I all of the above?

None of these?

Self-perceptions

unreliable

lacking insight

Am I looking for wholeness

validation

in the eye of a beholder?

I crawl on hard tile floor

sift through wreckage

begin to reassemble the

puzzle that is me

No box cover artwork

for reference

afraid of what

might emerge

