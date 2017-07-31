s p a r k e d-Vidur Sahdev/Verse in Emotion.

VerseInEmotion

Pic : Self

falling

like a star

through

a yet

unexplored

black hole,

bereft

of any

other

visible

guiding

light,

hurtling

at a

speed

beyond

human

control,

till you

like the

gravitational

force

of another

celestial

being,

seemed

to get

a hold

on

the falling

me,

appearing

alongside

moving

in

tandem,

creating

the illusion

of us

being

stationary

to each

other,

but as

you came

so you

went

uninvited

and

unannounced,

and as

i pondered

at

the destiny

of this,

i realized

the rest

of the path

was but

my own

to travel,

and hindsight

would show

that the

memory

i held,

would

become

a spark

igniting

my own

forgotten

inherent

fuel,

causing

a fire

to set

the falling

star

ablaze,

bestowing

on it

bit

by bit

strength

enough,

to cut

through

those

black

confining

walls.

————

Vidur

31Jul17