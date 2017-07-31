Spectacular writing from Vidur Sahdev/Verse in Emotion.
falling
like a star
through
a yet
unexplored
black hole,
bereft
of any
other
visible
guiding
light,
hurtling
at a
speed
beyond
human
control,
till you
like the
gravitational
force
of another
celestial
being,
seemed
to get
a hold
on
the falling
me,
appearing
alongside
moving
in
tandem,
creating
the illusion
of us
being
stationary
to each
other,
but as
you came
so you
went
uninvited
and
unannounced,
and as
i pondered
at
the destiny
of this,
i realized
the rest
of the path
was but
my own
to travel,
and hindsight
would show
that the
memory
i held,
would
become
a spark
igniting
my own
forgotten
inherent
fuel,
causing
a fire
to set
the falling
star
ablaze,
bestowing
on it
bit
by bit
strength
enough,
to cut
through
those
black
confining
walls.
————
Vidur
31Jul17
One thought on “s p a r k e d-Vidur Sahdev/Verse in Emotion.”
Breathtaking, indeed! Bravo, Vidur!
