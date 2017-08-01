Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: Blood Letting/Eric Syrdal

once again

she

summoned to this place

against her will

never shy from battle

never austere

in the face of consequence

ever rising up against

that which would seek

to pin a name tag on her

significance



yet again she finds

she is brought back

to answer for deeds of which

she is guiltless

the crime is tied

to the drawing of steel

ambition to claim

far beyond what the universe

decides is available



pursuit of oneness of mind

control over her vital organs of reproduction

more so

to decide

reliant upon her own free will

to cover her curves

behind plates of iron

hard armor protects supple skin

from the caustic glare of

an angry and jealous world





or might she

remove her breastplate

and cast it to the earth

her vorpal blade

slicing effortlessly through

the hide straps that

cling it to her

the metal clanging to the

ground and growing cold

devoid of contact

with her breasts

that now

wear a glossy sheen of saltwater

and rise and fall with determined breaths



once

in the golden days of her youth

and amid the roar of pitched battle

she was a flash of a blade

in the midday sun

she moved like the rippling air

over an open flame

none cast upon her

a withering glance of disdain

none dared to draw her ire

nor to tempt her martial prowess



Now

on this stage

in the light of her will to be free…



free of torment

so readily clothed

in the excitement

of past lives

She turns her sword

to butchers work

carving cleanly

and fluidly

with surgical precision

she sets about her task

carefully

an apothecary

She now assumes the role

of healing her soul



she places the razor-sharp blade

on the ground next to her

within this arcane circle

on her knees

the echo of her battle cry

like rolling thunder

she holds aloft

the throbbing septic organ

as she watches the crimson drops

of life’s honey roll down her arms



her heart

seized in her own hands



She squeezes

and marvels at

the ruby pools of dreams

that collect in her greaves

and run over

onto the thirsty earth

of this battlefield