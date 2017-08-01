The Daily Song: She Used to Be Mine/ Sara Bareilles

Yes, this.

She Used To Be Mine

It’s not simple to sayMost days I don’t recognize meThat these shoes and this apronThat place and its patronsHave taken more than I gave themIt’s not easy to knowI’m not anything like I used to beAlthough it’s trueI was never attention’s sweet centerI still remember that girlShe’s imperfect but she triesShe is good but she liesShe is hard on herselfShe is broken and won’t ask for helpShe is messy but she’s kindShe is lonely most of the timeShe is all of this mixed upAnd baked in a beautiful pieShe is gone but she used to be mineIt’s not what I asked forSometimes life just slips in through a back doorAnd carves out a personAnd makes you believe it’s all trueAnd now I’ve got youAnd you’re not what I asked forIf I’m honest I know I would give it all backFor a chance to start overAnd rewrite an ending or twoFor the girl that I knew

Who’ll be reckless just enough

Who’ll get hurt

But who learns how to toughen up when she’s bruised

And gets used by a man who can’t love

And then she’ll get stuck

And be scared of the life that’s inside her

Growing stronger each day

‘Til it finally reminds her

To fight just a little

To bring back the fire in her eyes

That’s been gone but used to be mine

Used to be mine

She is messy but she’s kind

She is lonely most of the time

She is all of this mixed up and baked in a beautiful pie

She is gone but she used to be mine