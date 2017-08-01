Yes, this.
She Used To Be Mine
It’s not simple to say
Most days I don’t recognize me
That these shoes and this apron
That place and its patrons
Have taken more than I gave them
It’s not easy to know
I’m not anything like I used to be
Although it’s true
I was never attention’s sweet center
I still remember that girlShe’s imperfect but she tries
She is good but she lies
She is hard on herself
She is broken and won’t ask for help
She is messy but she’s kind
She is lonely most of the time
She is all of this mixed up
And baked in a beautiful pie
She is gone but she used to be mineIt’s not what I asked for
Sometimes life just slips in through a back door
And carves out a person
And makes you believe it’s all true
And now I’ve got you
And you’re not what I asked for
If I’m honest I know I would give it all back
For a chance to start over
And rewrite an ending or two
For the girl that I knew
Who’ll be reckless just enough
Used to be mine
2 thoughts on “The Daily Song: She Used to Be Mine/ Sara Bareilles”
Thank’s for sharing this! I didn’t know this one. It’s a beautiful song, and I really like the softer tones of this one. It reminds me of a homage almost, to oneself —- awesomely written!!!
I believe it was written for the musical Waitress but it always feels surprisingly resonant with my life at 51
