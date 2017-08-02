Critical Mass – Nathan McCool/Sudden Denouement

There used to be a lake here but

it too is just drained now. I may have once

been a ghost of water

able to enter and exit places without recognition,

able to touch a mouth and not leave a

taste or a mark – just

the sensation that something has been there

to calm a need.

Some days now I’m more just the spirit

of fire.

A ghost of smoke

A ghost of echoes

A ghost of ghosts

And I could truly be of the same amount

of use. My grass is overgrown.

Hasn’t been cut in weeks and I just

don’t give a damn. All my guitar strings are dead.

My Social Distortion vinyl skips on all my

favorite parts

because that’s where I’ve accidentally placed myself

again.

My fingers pressing in involuntary, pushed

by the weight of all I’ve done and failed to do.

I’m so full…